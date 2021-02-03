From the Archives (Feb. 3, 1921): The Madras Veterinary College

03 February 2021 00:15 IST

The students in the final year class, the Veterinary College, Vepery, resenting to unpleasant and contemptuous language made use of by the Principal, Mr. D.A.D. Atchison, during the course of his professional instruction, resolved to step away from the hospital and college work. The students of all the other classes also, who could not bear to see their brethren taken to task in a manner revolting to their self-respect and dignity caught the opportunity to become one of them, as a result of which a general strike ensued which commenced early this morning. They however requested Mr. P. Sreenivasa Rao, G.M.V.C., a distinguished Veterinary Surgeon, to help them in their further proceedings, with which he did comply immediately by kindly approaching the Principal on their behalf and representing to him their greivances for redress. At the intervention of Mr. Sreenivasa Rao, the Principal with great courtesy disclosed to his students in a letter through their representative “that he never meant to either insult his students or to hurt their feelings in whatever he might have said to them even in the way of reproach and that he was sincerely sorry if they took him in that light.”

