From the Archives (December 9, 1970): Govt. denies map theft

09 December 2020 00:15 IST

Angry members in the Lok Sabha to-day [New Delhi, December 8] clashed among themselves and with the Speaker while expressing dissatisfaction at the Government’s assurance that no classified maps were missing from the Surveyor-General’s Office in Shillong, Assam. The House was discussing a calling attention notice on “the reported escape of two Pakistani women working in Shillong to East Pakistan with some important documents including those on the McMahon Line. The calling attention notice was table by Prof. Hem Barua (P.S.P.), Mr. K.K. Chatterjee, Mr. A.C. George (both Cong.-R), Mr. K.L. Gupta (J.S.) and Mr. N.P. Naidu (Cong.-O). Mr. Mirdha announced that the Surveyor-General of India had appointed a high power committee to inquire into the conduct of Maj. Kohli, an officer in the Surveyor-General’s Office in Shillong, who is alleged to have spent the night of November 21, in his office chamber with two women. He said the committee was asked to complete its inquiry by December 14.

Advertising

Advertising