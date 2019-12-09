From the Archives (December 9, 1969): Missing Defence Designs

Excitement ran high in the Lok Sabha to-day [December 9] following the Education Minister, Dr. V.K.R.V Rao’s admission of the disappearance of certain Defence designs from the Central Scientific Instruments organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, although he assured the House that they were “neither secret nor of a confidential nature”. Opposition members, particularly those belonging to the Jana Sangh, repeatedly interrupted Dr. Rao while he was making his statement in response to a call attention motion on the subject and challenged his contention that the missing documents were not secret. When Mr. M.L. Sondhi (JS) charged the Minister with misleading the House and hiding the facts, Dr. Rao protested and offered to resign if a Parliamentary body were to prove the charge. The motion had been tabled by Mr. S. Supakar (Cong.-O) and others. Dr. Rao said that in June 1966, the Department of Defence Supplies had sent drawings relating to an instrument needed by it to a number of public and private sector firms and to the CSIO to ascertain their capacity to fabricate and supply it. This was an angle measuring instrument used by the British and Army Commonwealth Forces during World War II.