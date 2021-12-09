From the Archives (December 9, 1921): Amending the Municipalities Act

09 December 2021 00:15 IST

The Government of Madras consider that “all municipal councillors and members of local boards should be required to make an oath or affirmation of their allegiance to the Crown” and have put up a draft bill for amending the Municipalities Act. The following is the form of the oath as published in a Gazette Extraordinary of yesterday’s date: “I, A.B., having been elected or appointed a councillor of this council, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty the King Emperor of India, His heirs and successors, and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter.” The public, who are unaware of any ocassion for this prodigious precaution, might well wonder if our Cabinet is under a hallucination. The authorities are apparently in a fine frenzy which discovers phantoms of gathering cataclysm in district boards and municipal councils. Any way, we wish them the joy of their new measure.

