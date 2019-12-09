From the Archives (December 9, 1919): A Research Student in Tamil.

Mr. P.V. Manickam Naickar, B.C., M.C.I. (Lond.) is already known to many of us as a gentleman of originality. His vast research in Tamil, and in “Universal Phonetics” has forced him to public admiration. The Arni Teachers’ Association, very recently, appealed to our University to open their eyes to his astonishing discoveries. I wish in this small article to draw the attention of all lovers of pure literature to his researches in phonetics. The learned scholar has found it possible to transliterate all the languages in Tamil characters, taking as basis for the phonetic rules, Tholkapyar’s ancient work. At a lecture delivered by him under the presidency of a member of the International Phonetic Association – the distinguished Rev. Fr. Quin S.J. he (the lecturer) clearly expounded the basisless attempt of the above Association to symbolise individually all human voices. With a little humour, he added that if the earth were turned into a parchment, and if all the symbols discovered and to be discovered were spread on it, there will not be space for all of them.