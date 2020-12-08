From the Archives (December 8, 1970): Tamil for govt. jobs

The Jan Sangh President, Mr. A.B. Vajpayee to-day [December 7, Bangalore] welcomed the reported stand of the Tamil Nadu Government that only those who studied in Tamil medium were eligible for Government employment. Mr. Vajpayee said in a democratic set-up the business of the Government should be in the language of the people. He, however, disapproved of the reported stand of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Mr. Karunanidhi that those who did not know Tamil would be “penalised”. How would Mr. Karunanidhi react if some Hindi protagonists in Delhi wanted all those who did not know Hindi sent to jail, he asked.

Mr. Karunanidhi had told the State Assembly on Nov. 30 that in another 10 or 15 years a law would be enacted to punish those who do not know Tamil and to force private firms to employ only Tamil medium graduates. The Education Minister, Mr. Nedunchezhian, however told newsmen in Tiruchi yesterday that the Chief Minister was only thinking aloud and made the observations while retorting to “provocative questions”.