From the Archives (December 8, 1921): Mr. Sastri on Swaraj

08 December 2021 00:15 IST

It is to be noticed that the ‘Daily Mail’ thinks there is a possibility of the Right Hon’ble Mr. Sastri succeeding Lord Sinha as the Governor of Behar. Most people would think that it is more than a possibility. Mr. Sastri’s star has been rapidly in the ascendant in the political firmament. The more he has gone down in the scale of popular opinion the loftier has become his position in the official estimation. Flattery from official quarters and a sense of security from popular resentment has emboldened him to adopt a strident language of scorn towards the greatest national movement of the day. Mr. Sastri concludes his article on India’s status in the “Times” with the following significant utterance. He writes: “When the harvest is nearly ripe and the gatherers are getting ready who is this ascetic who is proclaiming himself an enemy of Western civilization and promises the people his own Swaraj in a few weeks? What is the new Swaraj? Does he himself know? Resolution is a huge gamble in human fortunes and a peaceful revolution is as events have recently shown the wildest of chimeras. The apostle of non-violence as the one thing to save humanity is now reconciled to rivers of blood and tribes of slain.”

