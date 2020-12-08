From the Archives (December 8, 1920): Greek Plebiscite

The “Daily Mail's” Constantinople correspondent says that Lenin desiring to unify the Eastern Command has agreed to the Kemalists' proposal that Enver Pasha shall be appointed to the supreme command of the Army of the Orient [December 4, London].

According to French diplomats, yesterday's plebiscite [December 6, London] in Greece was taken in a most singular fashion. It was stated that soldiers were taken to polling booths by non-coms. Voters were allowed to vote without producing cards. Certain Prefects are said to have issued official circulars threatening the electors with punishment if they voted against Constantine.

According to Reuter’s Special Service [Athens, December 6], the plebiscite on the question of Constantine's return has taken place throughout the country without disturbance. The result will probably be announced to-day. Amongst the voters were Royal Princes at present in Athens. It is taken for granted that the day went in favour of the ex-King, more especially having regard to the manner in which the plebiscite was conducted.