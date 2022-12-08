(From the Archives, December 8) U.S. astronauts heading towards Moon

December 08, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Houston, Dec. 7: The Apollo-17 lunar landing mission got off to a perfect, though delayed start, to-day and the three astronauts on board were soon out of Earth orbit and streaking towards the moon. Less than four hours after lift-off from Cape Kennedy at 05-33 GMT, crewmen Eugene Cernan, Ron Evans and Jack Schmitt completed the manoeuvres necessary to blast the craft out of Earth’s gravitational hold, and to realign the space flight for its 4,00,000 kilometres outward journey. With Evans at the controls, the command module detached itself from the Saturn rocket’s third - and last remaining - stage, turned round in space and docked nose-to-nose with the lunar land module, pulling it from its position inside the rocket section. Then the craft, LEM foremost, set course for the moon. Apollo-17 was going so smoothly that a course correction scheduled for 9:18 am (19-40 IST) was cancelled. The astronauts had fired an extra strong, and accurate, blast of their rocket to break out of earth orbit toward the moon, going a little faster than originally planned to make up for lost time. The astronauts partially closed down their spacecraft America for a well-earned five hours of sleep.