(From the Archives, December 8) Anthrax

December 08, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

London, Dec. 6: The International Anthrax Commission has passed a resolution including the agenda for the next conference, a draft convention of the International Labour Office requiring the hairs and wools used in brush-making, upholstering and textile industries be disinfected before they are handled industrially, except where the country of origin is included in the schedule of countries, where the danger is slight or the material is effectively disinfected before shipment. Sir Thomas Oliver (Australia) suggested that wool might be disinfected at Liverpool station on behalf of the countries which were not prepared to erect their own stations. Sir William Middlebrook, Chairman, did not desire to impose compulsion to send goods to Britain, but he could assure the meeting that there would be no differentiation in charges on one nation and another.