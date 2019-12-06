From the Archives (December 6, 1919): Corporation in Bombay.

Bombay, December 5. — The Bombay Government reviewing the work of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies for the official year 1918 point out that the failure of the monsoon of 1918, severely tried the resisting capacity of the agriculturists who form the bulk of the members of the Co-operative Societies. The working of these societies show that agricultural co-operation has achieved a high degree of protection against the vicissitudes of the season and lend further support to the views of the Government formed as the results of famine relief operations, that the people of Bombay Presidency have developed a staying power of unexpected strength which was evidenced in the loyalty of depositors to their societies indicated by the comparatively small amount of withdrawal. In Bombay there is one agricultural society to 12,293 of population and the average membership is 71 per society while Madras and the Punjab have only 59 and 32 respectively. The average capital per society is also the greatest in Bombay. Amongst the mill hands of Bombay good work is being done mainly through the agency of Debt Redemption Committee and the Social Service League.