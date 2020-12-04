From the Archives (December 4, 1970): Hundred years of Life Insurance(From an Editorial)

04 December 2020 00:15 IST

The centenary of life insurance being celebrated this fortnight all over the country should be an ocassion not merely for rejoicing, but more appropriately for stock-taking. The significance of life insurance in a developing economy like ours consists in that it is one of the most useful means both to mobilise savings for developmental schemes and to ensure sound social security to individual families especially when the Government is unable to implement a nationwide social security programme. In assessing the performance of the Life Insurance Corporation, the stress has therefore to be not so much on figures of new business as on how the growth of such business has helped cover an increasing number of families against life risk besides making available more and more funds for investment in a carefully diversified manner. The L.I.C. has no doubt made progress in these fields. The rural sector accounts for 30 per cent of the total policies issued and the middle and low income groups for 70 per cent. But the point is that, in crossing the Rs. 1,000 crores mark in new business, the L.I.C. has only fufilled a target which should have been achieved seven years ago.

