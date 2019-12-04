From the Archives (December 4, 1969): Ajoy wants Basu to quit

Mr. Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, West Bengal’s Chief Minister, to-day [December 3] called for the exit of Deputy Chief Minister Jyoti Basu from the Government. Sixty-nine-year-old Mukherjee is on hunger strike for the third successive day in a pandal at Curzon Park “to rouse the conscience of the people against the forces of violence in West Bengal”. He asked the large gathering outside the pandal, “Is there any Government – rather a civilised Government – at all in West Bengal with inter-party clashes, killings, lootings and arson all around?” Mr. Mukherjee said that if the people wanted the lawlessness to continue in the State, the Bangla Congress would have to reconsider its stand as to whether it should remain in the United Front Government or not as it did not want to be a party to this state of affairs. “We do not want to be a party to the barbarism being perpetrated in the State.” “We are not for power nor are we for the fishes and loaves of office. If the people demand we will give up our office as we do our worn out shoes.” He denied the charge that he was attempting to take away the Home portfolio from the Deputy Chief Minister to wreck the Unified Front government.