From the Archives (December 31, 1921): Sub-Assistant Surgeons Conference

An an ancillary to the All India Sub-Assistant Surgeons Conference a health and welfare exhibition was opened to-day by Mr. Raghavendra Rao, second member of Council, amidst a big gathering of ladies and gentlemen. Dr. P. Thirumal Rao, Assistant Health Officer, welcomed the public and delivered a lengthy address. Dr. H. Mylvaganam during the course of his presidental address on the occasion of the 16th session of the All India Sub-Assistant Surgeons Conference, after paying loyal tribute to H.R.H. the Prince of Wales, said: By holding these conferences annually in different centres of importance, you have succeeded in creating a healthy and a sympathetic feeling in your favour and have brought yourselves under the lime light of public opinion. Any precipitate movement on your part or any act of non-co-operation as foreshadowed in your address is likely to damage the cause you are fighting for.