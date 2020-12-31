London, December 28: In the course of a leading article, the “Daily Telegraph” emphasises the danger of the attempt of Mr. Gandhi and his associates to rouse the budmashes in view of the failure of the Non-Co-operation movement among intellectuals. The paper says, it does not observe many signs that the Government of India is grappling with the situation energetically and effectively. On the contrary, it has treated Mr. Gandhi and his fellow sedition-mongers with remarkable and misplaced indulgence having apparently shared Mr. Montagu’s entirely erroneous belief that these persons are constitutional agitators. The journal declares the Swaraj movement to be as seditious and disloyal as Sinn Fein. The movement cannot be defeated by clemency or indifference. It demands more rigorous measures of repression than the Indian Executive has yet thought proper to employ. Our primary obligation in India is to give security to the masses.
A hundred years ago Dec. 31, 1920 Archives
From the Archives (December 31, 1920): Swaraj move
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives | Lok Sabha Dissolution: Is President Bound to Accept P.M.’s Advice? — December 21, 1970
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 12:15:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-december-31-1920-swaraj-move/article33455822.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story