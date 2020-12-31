From the Archives (December 31, 1920): Swaraj move

London, December 28: In the course of a leading article, the “Daily Telegraph” emphasises the danger of the attempt of Mr. Gandhi and his associates to rouse the budmashes in view of the failure of the Non-Co-operation movement among intellectuals. The paper says, it does not observe many signs that the Government of India is grappling with the situation energetically and effectively. On the contrary, it has treated Mr. Gandhi and his fellow sedition-mongers with remarkable and misplaced indulgence having apparently shared Mr. Montagu’s entirely erroneous belief that these persons are constitutional agitators. The journal declares the Swaraj movement to be as seditious and disloyal as Sinn Fein. The movement cannot be defeated by clemency or indifference. It demands more rigorous measures of repression than the Indian Executive has yet thought proper to employ. Our primary obligation in India is to give security to the masses.