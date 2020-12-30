From the Archives (December 30, 1920): Newspapers reappear

After 3 days without newspapers the public found little to satisfy their appetite when papers re-appeared to-day [London, December 28]. Christmas was noteworthy for mildness of weather and was characterised by absence of sensational happenings. If Ireland be excepted, as incidents, recorded, there were merely what has been happening daily for months past there were no accidents on railways, which was probably due to absence of frost and snowstorms. The quietness of the holiday makers was reflected in London police courts where Magistrates commented on the sobriety of the population and the freedom from serious crime. If Christmas took many Londoners to the country it brought an influx of visitors, many provincials profiting by the spring-like weather to deposit wreaths on the Cenotaph and make a tour of shops. Everywhere assistants are marking down prices, promising bargains for the sale season which begins to-morrow and reductions generally are described as unprecedented.