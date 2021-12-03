From the Archives (December 3, 1921): Emigration to the Malay States

Emigration from Southern India to the Federated Malay States appears to have been slightly affected by the adverse exchange shortage of rice and high cost of living in the States and a general increase in wages in India. The report of the Controller of Labour of the States for 1920 shows that the total number of immigrants that arrived from Southern India at Penang in 1920 was 95,220 as against 101,433 in the previous year showing a decrease of 6,213. The Controller attributes the decrease to many causes including those we have referred to. But there was an increase in the number of labourers recruited by licensed Kanganies. The number of labourers recruited for Government plantations in the States is also on the increase, since under this head, continued employment is assured to the labourers. No recruiting is now carried on by the department on behalf of private employers. About 8,625 independent labourers emigrated from Southern India on their own account and they were given free tickets. The value of the money orders issued by the Posts and Telegraphs Department for payment in the Madras Presidency was Rs 8,98,564 for labourers and Rs 9,61,177 for non-labourers.