From the Archives (December 29, 1970): LS poll likely on Feb. 28 or March 1

The Chief Election Commissioner, Mr. S.P. Sen Verma said here to-day [New Delhi, Dec. 28] that polling for the mid-term elections to the Lok Sabha should begin on February 28 or March 1, 1971. The Election Commissioner told newsmen he would recommend to the President that the notification calling for the elections should be issued on January 27. Mr. Sen Verma said he had received no formal intimation from the Government on holding the mid-term elections to the West Bengal Assembly. He indicated that the Lok Sabha poll would be spread over three or four days in some States such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — the two largest States in the country. Mr. Sen Verma said that all arrangements for conducting the general election to the Lok Sabha were ready and complete. “Therefore, I can make my recommendation to the President requesting him to issue the writ notifications calling the general election even within two days. But I have some weighty considerations, for not doing so,” he said. The important consideration was that various political parties in the country should be given sufficient time for selecting their candidates to contest from various parliamentary constituencies. The total number of parliamentary constituencies is 520.
