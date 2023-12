December 29, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

Tinnevelly, Dec 27: To-day’s reports state that the salt pans of Arumuga have suffered great damage by the breaches in the Kadamba tank. It is said that about ten thousand maunds of salt have dissolved in the floods. The remaining salt is in a fluid and damaged condition not identifiable by their owners. The pans themselves have been levelled in many places and require to be reformed in some.

