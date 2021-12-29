From the Archives (December 29, 1921): Young India Association

29 December 2021 00:15 IST

The Young India Association, 1400 Broadway, New York City (U.S.A.) is doing its best in disseminating information about India. We have taken upon ourselves as our main task the duty of interpreting India to America and America to India. This we propose to do through the medium of the Press and the pulpit. All the active members of the organization are internationalists. Therefore the appealing slogan of the American “Right or wrong my country first” is disregarded by them. “My country first, only if it be right, else to the Fates be it consigned,” that is what we take our stand upon. We are to serve humanity primarily, India and America secondarily. The Hindu students here are doing fine — they are face to face with the problems of life. The struggle for existence does not become so obvious in India as in America. May I suggest that there is a great field for Indian merchants in this country? If a big firm with capital back of it establishes its offices in this country, it would do more to bring India to the attention of the American public than tonloads of political propaganda. Demonstrate your fitness to yourself, show your success to the world, and the world will come to you with a deep sense of respect and reverence.

