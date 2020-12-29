From the Archives (December 29, 1920): Student’s conference

29 December 2020 00:15 IST

The attendance at the Student’s Conference became meagre on the last day and after hot discussion in the Subjects Committee the open conference was resumed last night at 7. Lajpat Rai was President. He opened the proceedings by making a short speech contradicting certain rumours set afloat about his Presidential Address. He said he had heard it remarked that in his written speech he was strongly against Non-Co-operation clauses relating to school and and colleges but that in his verbal address he changed his attitude completely. He explained that such a statement was a baseless lie. He had not written an address but had only written down a few pages dealing with the general prevailing opinion about the value of modern civilisation and the value of authority. It was only a part of the address, which he wanted to complete by discussion on Non-Co-operation at Nagpur, but which he never completed for want of time and lack of information as to the aims and objects of the conference and the resolutions drafted by the Reception Committee.

Advertising

Advertising