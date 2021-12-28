From the Archives (December 28, 1921): Attainment of Swaraj

Mr. Gandhi made a short speech. He said he wanted to make it clear that to-day his hope of getting redress of Punjab and Khilafat through the British Government was ever so much greater than it was at any time 15 months ago. Within the Congress creed there was still chance for two parties who wanted Swaraj within or without the British Empire, but there could be no room for those who wanted to resort to violence, because the moment anyone joined the Congress he must sign a pledge of non-violence in terms of the creed. Mr. Gandhi emphasised that the attainment of Swaraj by itself would break imperialism. India even then would be certainly free. Concluding he warned all against estranging from them the Moderates and others who were sympathising with them, by taking steps which make the present easy task one of great difficulty.