The All-India Athletic Tournament commenced this morning under very fine weather. There were numerous visitors and the gallery was full throughout. There were seven events for the day including officers’ Hurdle Jump, Bayonet Fighting, Amateur and Professional Wrestling, all of which were marked with exciting interest. The musical ride by the Mysore Imperial Service Lancers was remarkable. The tournament will be continued from day to day till the 31st on which date cups and prizes will be awarded for successful competitors. Among the features of the Christmas week are (1) the station Christmas Fete which was a great success and (2) the Postal Sports which attracted a good number of spectators.
A hundred years ago Dec. 27, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (December 27, 1921): All-India Athletic Tournament
