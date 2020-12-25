From the Archives (December 25, 1970): Scintillating Pallavi by D.K. Pattammal

Madras, Dec. 25: The pandal concerts at the Music Academy festival usually excite a lot of interest. This season the excitement has been conspicuously lesser than in previous years. Much of the music in the 1-30 p.m.-3 p.m. bracket, has been most unimpressive. In fact one of the performers was so substandard that a distressed listener remarked that this artiste should have waited for another ten Vijayadasamis before thinking of singing in public. The Academy’s model of selection of new artistes to perform in the pandal would appear to call for a thorough revision.

The concert of the conference President, Srimathi D.K. Pattammal, was one of stature characterised by high vidwat and mature performing ability. A tough, very intelligently thought-out 3 kalai Adi tala pallavi in Harikambhoji was sung with (brother D.K. Jayaraman also assisting) all the tempo variations in scintillating style. Another highlight of the concert was the skilled swara-singing for “Dasukovalena” (Todi), the misra jhampa kriti. Pattammal drew a chain of applause for a succession of well-rendered kritis, a tribute to the excellence of her selections and her dignified interpretations.