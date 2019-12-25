From the Archives (December 25, 1969): Hill State within Assam

Parliament to-day [December 24, New Delhi] set its seal of approval on the formation of an autonomous State called Meghalaya – comprising three hill districts – within the State of Assam. Parliamentary history was made when the Assam Reorganisation Bill was taken up and passed by the Rajya Sabha, suspending certain rules of procedure, within three hours of its adoption in the Lok Sabha. Never before has a Bill been passed in both Houses the same day. This unprecedented move underlined the support for the Bill from all sections of the House. To-day being the last day of the current session of both Houses, this extraordinary procedure was adopted. Members who spoke during the second and third readings of the Bill in the Lok Sabha generally welcomed it and said it would provide new avenues of progress for the hill and tribal people. One member described it as a “proud day” in the history of Parliament. The House earlier rejected all the amendments moved by the members except that of the Home Minister, Mr. Y. B. Chavan, which was of minor consequence. Mr. Chavan said that the House should appreciate the eagerness and anxiety with which the people of the hill areas were awaiting the formation of the State.