From the Archives (December 25, 1919): The King-Emperor’s Message.

The Indian Reform Bill has become law and has been sped on its fateful mission with a Message from His Majesty the King Emperor which will bring him close to the hearts of the Indian people. It is only fitting that the inauguration of a new era should be marked by a pronouncement from the first citizen of the Imperial Democracy which in itself constituting an important state document of His Majesty’s sympathy with his Indian subjects is well-known and has been warmly acclaimed at frequent occasions all over the country. At a time when the bureaucracy was puzzled by the spirit of unrest created by the spread of education in India and developed by wider world-forces, and was inclined to regard it as a kind of Frankenstein’s monster, he boldly called for a larger infusion of sympathy in the spirit of British rule in India. Later, on his accession to the throne, he took the first step in raising India to that new status which, in theory at least, has now placed her on an equal footing among the nations which are the trustees of the peace of the world, by being crowned in this country as Emperor.