From the Archives (December 24, 1971): Trial for genocide, says Bangla Desh

24 December 2021 00:15 IST

Dacca, Dec 23: The Bangla Desh Acting President, Syed Nazrul Islam, said here to-day that his Government would demand from India that the army officials, responsible for the genocide in Bangla Desh, should be handed over to it for trial as war criminals. Talking to a group of foreign journalists at the President’s House, he said these people should be tried according to international law in a duly-constituted court. Asked about the treatment proposed to be meted out to the Razakars and members of the Al Badar Party which had killed many Bengali intellectuals, the Acting President said: “We are certainly going to try the Al Badar leaders.” He said the Razakars would be rounded up, but hastened to add that there would be no witch-hunting in the process. “If anyone is found not guilty, he will be spared.” Asked about the fate of non-Bengalis he said: “We have nothing against anyone. They can continue to live in Bangla Desh as freely as the Bengalis.” Addressing Government employees here to-day, Mr. Ahmed said though Bangla Desh was a reality to-day, the Father of the Nation, who dedicated himself to the cause of freedom was in the custody of the Pakistan Government in Islamabad. He demanded immediate release of the Sheikh. Mr. Ahmed said Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had played a vital role in helping Bangla Desh people achieve independence.

Advertising

Advertising