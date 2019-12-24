From the Archives (December 24, 1969): PoK ‘Ministers’ on strike

Ministers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have been virtually on a pen-down strike since last month, according to a report recently published in the well-informed daily Nawae-Waqt of Lahore. The so-called Cabinet of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, appointed two months ago, is yet without a “proper secretariat” with “Ministers” having no authority or responsibility. The “Ministers” have refused to work “in such conditions.” The report disclosed that during the first month of their appointment “no portfolios were allotted to them”. This was supposed to have been done by the recently-appointed tenth “provisional president” of Pak-occupied Kashmir. After the appointment of Brig. Abdul Redman, a retired military officer from the Muzaffarabad area, an attempt was made to placate some of the political groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who had been agitating for a democratic form of Government. Consequently, six Ministers, representing three political organisations of the area were sworn in.