From the Archives (December 24, 1921): The trial of Lala Lajpat Rai

24 December 2021 00:15 IST

Lahore, December 22: The trial of Lala Lajpat Rai and others was resumed to-day the 22nd before Mr. Keough, Additional Magistrate, at the Central Jail. About 70 people watched the proceedings. The Public Prosecutor taking the charge under Section 6 of Seditious Meetings Act argued that the meeting of the Punjab Provincial Congress Committee held on the 3rd December was in the proclaimed area and held without giving notice to the Deputy Magistrate. It was a public one inasmuch as members were to discuss matters relating to a public cause. Coming to charge under Section 145, Indian Penal Code, he said public notice was given by authorities and the meeting was convened with the object of resisting law and launching civil disobedience and was therefore an unlawful assembly. The Public Prosecutor recommended the maximum sentence. Mr. Sleem, Bar-at-Law, engaged by the Court against the vehement protests of the accused argued, refuting some points raised by the Public Prosecutor. Judgment was reserved to the 4th January.

