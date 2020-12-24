From the Archives (December 24, 1920): Throwing sulphuric acid

24 December 2020 00:15 IST

The case in which E.S. Aratoon, an ex-police sergeant, was charged with causing the death of Mr. J.S. Spalding and grievous hurt to Mrs. Spalding by throwing sulphuric acid on them through a window while the two in bed in their residence at Entally came on for hearing before the Police Magistrate of Sealdab [Calcutta, December 23]. Mrs. Spalding said on 1th September last she was lying at bed at 9 P.M. when she felt a smarting sensation on account of some liquid substance being sprinkled on her. Her husband was similarly affected and he got up and shouted for water. Witness noticed the accused disappearing from the ledge outside window. The Magistrate ordered the accused to be released on bail of Rs. 5,000 pending the hearing of the case.

