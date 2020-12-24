The case in which E.S. Aratoon, an ex-police sergeant, was charged with causing the death of Mr. J.S. Spalding and grievous hurt to Mrs. Spalding by throwing sulphuric acid on them through a window while the two in bed in their residence at Entally came on for hearing before the Police Magistrate of Sealdab [Calcutta, December 23]. Mrs. Spalding said on 1th September last she was lying at bed at 9 P.M. when she felt a smarting sensation on account of some liquid substance being sprinkled on her. Her husband was similarly affected and he got up and shouted for water. Witness noticed the accused disappearing from the ledge outside window. The Magistrate ordered the accused to be released on bail of Rs. 5,000 pending the hearing of the case.
A hundred years ago Dec. 24, 1920 Archives
From the Archives (December 24, 1920): Throwing sulphuric acid
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives | Lok Sabha Dissolution: Is President Bound to Accept P.M.’s Advice? — December 21, 1970
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 24, 2020 12:17:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-december-24-1920-throwing-sulphuric-acid/article33405257.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story