From the Archives (December 24, 1919): Babu Bepin Chandra Pal’s Address.

A largely attended public meeting was held on Sunday evening at the College Square to hear Babu Bepin Chandra Pal on the present world situation. Owing to Babu Srish Chatterjee of Dacca (who was to preside) not having turned up in time, Babu Jitendra Lal Banerjee took the Chair and introduced the subject of discourse in a brief speech. In their study of the world he wanted to emphasise three main factors, viz., first, that the late war had not made the Great Powers less greedy, less rapacious, or less fond of self-aggrandisement than before; secondly, that England crushed by the burden of her huge war debt, distracted by strife between capital and labour and thus handicapped in the production of wealth was financially in a critical almost in a bankrupt condition; and thirdly, that this financial stringency coupled with whetted appetite for self-aggrandisement would be an incentive to the English capitalist classes who are also the English governing classes to exploit for their own purposes India’s abundance of raw materials and her abundance of cheap labour. Mr. Banerjee concluded by urging the audience to bear these cardinal factors as a clue with which to read the present world situation, specially as bearing upon themselves.