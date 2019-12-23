From the Archives (December 23, 1969): Condemnation of Stalin

The Soviet Communist Party to-day [December 27, Moscow] marked the 90th birth anniversary of Stalin by formally reiterating condemnation of him originally made under the leadership of ousted party chief Nikita Khrushchev. It was the first time the late dictator’s birthday had been marked since the 80th anniversary in 1959, when Mr. Khrushchev was in power. A 750-word unsigned editorial today in the main party newspaper Pravda bearing all the stamps of an official party statement, was virtually identical in its assessment of Stalin to a similar editorial in 1959, which was twice the length. Though Stalin had made a great contribution in the ideological-political battle with the enemies of Leninism he had made “theoretical and political mistakes which took on a serious character in the last period of his life”, the editorial said.