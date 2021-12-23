From the Archives (December 23, 1921): Performances in Madras

The H.B. Waring Company which opens at the Wellington Cinema to-morrow, promises during the season several Shakespearean productions. On Thursday next, the 29th instant at 5-30 p.m., “The Merchant of Venice” will be presented. The part of Shylock will be played by Mr. Charles Quartermaine and Portia by Miss Jeannette Sherwin. The production which is mounted in a very costly manner is sure of good support from all lovers of the Bard. On Saturday the 31st instant, “Romeo and Juliet” will be played with Mr. H.B. Waring as Romeo and Miss Sherwin as Juliet. This is an exceptionally good production. Later on Mr. Waring will present “Othello”. Reduced prices have been arranged for these performances, so that a large number who could not otherwise go, will be able to. It is stated that the H.B. Waring Company is the only Company in India and the Far East performing Shakespeare’s plays and it is hoped that the Madras public, students in particular, will take advantage of the presence of this well-known Company to witness Shakespearean Dramas enacted by famous actors.