From the Archives (December 23, 1919): Ireland and Home Rule.)(From an Editorial)

It is not without reason that the London Times has achieved an unrivalled position in the newspaper press of England. The Times never fails to speak out boldly and convincingly on the abuses and blunders of the Government when dealing with great questions of policy or procedure. It is no respector of persons or powers when unjustice, evasion, force or partiality characterize the powers that-be in their action towards public matters, and domestic or foreign relations; and this policy of fearless and just criticism has never been more evident than in regard to the English Government actions in Ireland, India, and Egypt – the three countries that are making a gallant, if so far ineffectual, struggle for political emancipation. Only the other day we cited the opinion of the Times on the Dyer atrocities in the Punjab, and Egypt and its concerns have been generously, treated; but with regard to Ireland the ``Thunderer’’ has recently condemned in most emphatic language, the shilly-shallying, the delay, the evasions the general policy with regard to the treatment of Irish claims and aspirations. Lord French, however capable as a military officer, is certainly no statesman, and his drastic action in trying to suppress and eradicate Sinn Fein on the eve of an announcement granting a substantial measure of home rule to Ireland, the Times declares to be not only futile but irreconcilable. Reuter keeps us informed with scraps of news regarding the outrages committed by Sinn Feiners and other malcontents in Ireland, in spite of the repressive measures adopted to preserve law and order. The latest act of the Government has been to wipe out the Freeman’s Journal, a paper that has for long years fought the cause of Ireland with unflinching courage and devotion; and it is thought that, by such measures taken to suppress public opinion in Ireland, peace will ensue.