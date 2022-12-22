(From the Archives, December 22, 1972) No political motive in textile mill takeover

December 22, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 21: The Foreign Trade Minister, Mr. L.N. Mishra told the Rajya Sabha to-day that the Government proposed to take over those textile miles which had failed to carry out modernisation on their own. They would be taken over after declaring them as “sick” units, he said. He was replying to the debate on the Sick Textile Undertakings (taking over of management) Bill, authorising the take-over of 46 textile mills in various parts of the country, which the House later adopted. The House rejected among other things a marxist-communist amendment seeking to rest all sick textile units in the Central government. Mr. Mishra reiterated that the government did not contemplate nationalisation of the textile industry as such. The action taken under the Bill was purely aimed at “restoring the health” of one of the oldest Indian industries with a good record of service. Mr. Mishra said the government proposed to modernise the taken-over mills, improve production and the working conditions of the employees. He categorically denied that there were “political motives” behind the programme of selective take-over of mills. He said the government laid great stress on modernisation of mills as it was vital for “our survival in world markets”. He said the government expected the textile mills to modernise themselves. If it could not be done, the management could declare them as sick or the government would itself declare them so and take them over.