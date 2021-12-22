From the Archives (December 22, 1971): Depend less on foreign aid: P.M.

New Delhi, Dec 21: A full meeting of the Planning Commission to-day considered measures to re-orient the Plan to meet the new situation arising from the two-week war with Pakistan and liberation of Bangla Desh. At least two factors, prospects of reduced foreign aid and the need to assist Bangla Desh in its economic reconstructions, figured prominently at the meeting which was held to discuss the mid-term appraisal of the Fourth Plan. The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, who presided, made it clear that the country would have to do with reduced foreign aid. At the moment, she said, the net foreign aid constituted less than one per cent of the national income and indications were that there would be further reduction in the years to come. So, she underlined the need for quickening the pace of self-reliance. Without naming any country, Mrs. Gandhi pointed out that at critical times the donor countries used the aid to the disadvantage of the recipient countries. Mrs. Gandhi felt that the assumption in the Fourth Plan regarding external aid would need adjustment. She was confident that the country could do with reduced foreign aid when once the productive assets were fully utilised.