The Indian Standards Institution has brought out a national building code to unify and regulate the building regulations throughout the country for use by Government Departments, municipal bodies and other construction agencies [New Delhi, Dec. 21]. The adoption of the code which has been built on the four pillars of safety, namely structural safety, health safety, fire safety and public safety is expected to bring about not only the much-needed uniformity of construction but also the economy. The code contains regulations which can be immediately adopted or enacted for use by various departments. It lays down a set of minimum provisions designed to protect the safety of the public with regard to structural sufficiency, fire hazards and health aspects of the building. So long as these basic requirements are met, the choice of materials and methods of designs and construction is left to the architect and the engineer.
fifty years ago December 22, 1970
From the Archives (December 22, 1970): ISI building code
