(From the Archives, December 22, 1922) Silver market
Premium

December 22, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

London: Montagu’s Silver Report states that the market has displayed a rather weak tendency, mainly on account of easier rates in China and appreciation of sterling in the United States. Indian bazaars have been buying for shipment but to a large extent, sales of silver have been made at the same time for two months’ delivery. Bear covering has been carried out rather reluctantly in view of doubtful outlook ahead. The substantial discount at which price for forward delivery stands indicates little confidence obtaining regarding the future. The continent has sold and supplies are fairly free notwithstanding the lower level of prices. 

