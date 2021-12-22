From the Archives (December 22, 1921): Indian students in England

The control of the work of the Indian Students’ Department in England was transferred from the Secretary of State to the High Commissioner for India on the 1st October 1920 and the work of the offices of the Educational Adviser at the India Office and of the local Adviser, London, was entrusted to the High Commissioner on the 21st February last. The difficulties to be faced by the Indian Students in England appear to be very many and the rush for Arts course and Law course is on the increase. In fact there appears to be no pressing necessity for the acquisition of these qualifications in a foreign country in spite of climatic changes and financial troubles and the glamour for the English Arts Degree is increased by the higher value put on it by the Government in India than on the Degrees of the Indian Universities. With regard to students going to England, except those that go there to acquire technical qualifications and industrial education, it may be stated that the advantages of study there are not in proportion to the sacrifices made and expenditure involved.