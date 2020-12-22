From the Archives (December 22, 1920) | The return of election expenses

22 December 2020 00:15 IST

The attention of all persons who stood for election to the Council of State, the Legislative Assembly or the Madras Legislative Council is once more drawn to rule 17(1), (2) and (3) of the Electoral Rules extracted below: - 17. (1) Within one month or such longer period as the Governor may allow after the date of the declaration of the election every candidate, either personally or through his election agent, shall cause to be lodged with the Returning Officer a return of his election expenses containing the particulars specified in Schedule III.

(2) Every such return shall contain a statement of all payments made by the candidate or by his election agent or by any persons on behalf of the candidate or in his interest for expenses incurred on account of, or in respect of, the conduct and management of the election, and further a statement of all unpaid claims in respect of such expenses of which he or his election agent is aware.

(3) The return shall be accompanied by declarations by the candidate and his election agent which shall be in the form contained in Schedule III and shall be made on oath or affirmation before a Magistrate.

The penalty for failure to lodge this return is serious. The candidate or the election agent who has failed to lodge the return shall not be eligible for nomination for 5 years from the date of the election.