From the Archives (December 21, 1971): Bhutto takes over as President

21 December 2021 00:15 IST

Mr. Bhutto to-day took over as President of Pakistan and in his first message to the nation spoke of “revenge” to “undo the temporary humiliation” suffered in the war against India. Speaking over Radio Pakistan, Mr. Bhutto who was on the air for nearly 60 minutes, promised a constitution “very soon” without setting a definite date but said that before anything else the “Indian forces must vacate my motherland, must vacate East Pakistan before we pick up threads.” He announced the “retirement” of half a dozen generals, named Lt. Gen. Gul Hasan as the new Chief of the Army Staff in place of Gen. Abdul Hamid Khan and lifted the ban on the National Awami Party. Soon after he was sworn in on his return to Rawalpindi from the U.S. earlier to-day, Mr. Bhutto conferred with senior military and civilians officials and also called on the envoys of the U.S., China, Soviet Union, Britain and France. Immediately after his arrival from the U.S., Mr. Bhutto drove straight to the President’s closely guarded official residence for the swearing-in ceremony, the oath being administered by Gen. Yahya Khan. Three hours later, Reuter said officials issued the following statement: “Mr. Bhutto has been sworn in as President and Chief Martial Law Administrator.”

Advertising

Advertising