From the Archives (December 21, 1921): Shaw on Washington Conference

21 December 1921

Mr. Bernard Shaw is nothing if not original and, as for insight into the real inwardness of things, he is equalled by few. His view of the Washington Conference which he sets forth in the columns of the “Nation” is characteristic. “I do not see why the Conference should not agree to disarmament and limitation,” he says, “on a scale that will surprise and delight all the gentle and innocent souls in the world.” Mr. Shaw says he will not be surprised if the naval powers agree, not only to build no more battleships, but also even to sink those they already have. “And the conclusion I shall draw,” continues Mr. Shaw in his characteristic vein, “is that battle-ships are as obsolete as Henry VIII’s Royal Harry, and that the submarine and the battle-plane are what the Admiralties will fight with in future.” “Further,” he adds, “what would war be without its whiskered Pandours and its fierce hussars? Well, in spite of Lord Haig, the Powers may offer to abolish the fierce Hussars.”

