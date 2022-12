December 02, 2022 12:40 am | Updated December 01, 2022 10:54 pm IST

Teheran, Dec. 1: There is complete deadlock in the commercial negotiations between the Persian Government and Russia. The Press strongly criticises the Russian Government’s unfriendly attitude in creating difficulties for Persian merchants by raising the tariff on Persian commodities. The police strike ended last night with arrangements having been made for the payment of arrears of wages. Many shops were broken into by thieves during the strike.

