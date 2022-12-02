(From the Archives, December 2) Extremists fire shots at Bhutto’s meeting

December 02, 2022 12:40 am | Updated December 01, 2022 10:53 pm IST

Rawalpindi, Dec. 1: Pistol-wielding extremist young men fired random shots here to break up a mammoth public meeting, addressed by President Z.A. Bhutto, when he asked dissenters for recognition of Bangladesh to look for some other Government. Confusion reigned for sometime, while Mr. Bhutto’s party volunteers began chasing away breakers. Order was restored after a 20-minute scuffle, during which blows were exchanged by the two groups. One person was arrested. There were no reports of any injury. Dissenters shouted disapproval in chorus when at the end of a two-hour address, Mr. Bhutto said Frontier, Sind and Baluchistan wanted recognition. “In that case,” he told them, “you will have to look for some other Government.” When order was restored, Mr. Bhutto appealed to the people to be realistic and not to be carried away by emotions. Any wrong decision would only further estrange the 70 million Muslims. Those who claimed to be the custodians of Islam should bear this in mind, he said. The audience then stood up to express solidarity and chorussed approval of his policy and gave him a standing ovation. He then abruptly concluded his speech and the meeting dispersed. Mr. Bhutto repeated that the ultimate decision had to be taken by the people themselves and their representatives in the National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT