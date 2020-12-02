From the Archives (December 2, 1970): Limited divorce in Italy

02 December 2020 00:15 IST

The Italian Parliament to-day [December 1, Rome] finally approved a Bill introducing limited divorce in this country in the face of prolonged and bitter opposition from the Vatican and the powerful church-backed Christian Democrat Party. In an historic ballot shortly before dawn, members of the 630-man Chamber of Deputies (Lower House) voted by 319 to 286 to approve the measure after a five-year parliamentary battle. An economic package submitted by the Government was simultaneously approved. Already approved by the Senate (Upper House), the Divorce Bill now requires only the signature of President Guiseppe Saragat and publication in the official State gazette to become law, possibly before the end of the year. Early in 1971 the courts are expected to issue divorce decrees to many of the huge numbers of Italians — estimated at between one and two million — now living separated from their partners. Many of them have taken new partners whom they are unable to marry. Their children are regarded as illegitimate.

