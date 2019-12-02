From the Archives (December 2, 1969): Next President of ruling Congress

The Union Food Minister, Mr. Jagjivan Ram, was for all practical purposes declared elected unanimously as the next President of the ruling Congress Party, since there were no other candidates in the field for this prestigious but challenging party post when the nominations were closed at 5 p.m. to-day.

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, and her senior Cabinet colleagues, Mr. Y.B. Chavan, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and Mr. Swaran Singh, and the Young Turk leaders like Mr. Chandra Shekhar, Mr. Mohan Dharia and Mr. Krishna Kant, were among the 62 delegates representing all the States who signed the five nomination papers filed on behalf of Mr. Jagjivan Ram.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, one of the General Secretaries of the ruling Congress Party, will scrutinise the nomination papers tomorrow and formally declare Mr. Jagjivan Ram elected, although under the election schedule announced earlier, December 9 was fixed as the last date for withdrawal from the context.