From the Archives (December 2, 1920): Burglaries in Calcutta

Calcutta, December 1: A series of daring burglaries have recently taken place in the European quarter of Calcutta, the modus operandi being the same as those of the men who committed burglaries in Bombay and Colombo. The police are inclined to believe that some brain and pair of hands are responsible for crimes in three cities. Particulars of two recent cases are as follows: - Mr. and Mrs. Eltris recently arrived from home and took up their residence at 9, Dent Mission Road. At night a burglar entered Mrs. Eltris’ bed-room and standing on her bedstead on which she was lying asleep opened the almirah and decamped with jewellery and wearing apparel worth six thousand rupees. Mrs. Eltris is convinced that she must have been drugged since otherwise it would have been impossible for her to have slept soundly during the time when the burglar was operating on her almirah. There is evidence to show that a motor car was driven up and halted [at] about two o’clock on the night of burglary near the house occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Eltris. In the second case the premises occupied by Mr. P. Basu were similarly burgled and Rs. 4,000 worth of jewellery stolen. It is said that a motor car was also on this occasion seen waiting near Mr. Basu’s residence on the night of the occurence.