From the Archives (December 18, 1970): Dismal population outlook(From an Editorial)

18 December 2020 00:15 IST

The concern expressed by a Rajya Sabha member over the failure of the Government to face the growing population problem and fight it on a war footing will be shared by many. With even the original targets for lowering the birth rate in the Seventies too low to stem the tide of the fast rising population, scaling them down every now and then does invite the charge that the Government is treating light-heartedly the most explosive challenge of the times. As against the official claim of a fall in the birth-rate from 41.7 per thousand in the Fifties to 38.3 in 1969-70 is the frightening rise in the rate of increase of the population from 2.1 per cent in 1951 to 2.5 per cent at the end of this decade — which suggests that the problem is getting worse rather than better with each passing year. That is because the death rate is falling fast, while the fall in the birth rate is only marginal. Posing the arbitrary sum of Rs. 135 as the cost of family planning for each eligible couple and arguing as the Union Minister for Health does that the limited sum of Rs. 315 crores alloted in the Fourth Plan could not be expected to cover the 19 million eligible couples can be quite misleading.

