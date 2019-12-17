From the Archives (December 17, 1969): Six killed in Calcutta stampede

Six persons were killed and about 100 others injured – 14 seriously – in a stampede outside the daily ticket counters at the Eden Gardens, venue of the fourth Test between Australia and India, here [Calcutta] this morning [December 16]. Police said over 20,000 people had queued up in front of the counters since last night for six-rupee tickets for the fourth day of the Test, although the Cricket Association of Bengal had already announced that only about 6,000 to 7,000 tickets would be on sale. With a frantic struggle for positions, there was a stampede just when the ticket counters opened at about 7 a.m. – three hours before start of play – resulting in several persons falling down. Members of both the teams were resting in their hotel rooms when the incident occurred. Mr. Jyoti Basu, West Bengal’s Deputy Chief Minister, told Pressmen to-night [December 16] that the Government would institute a departmental inquiry into the stampede after the receipt of Police reports. Asked whether there would be any judicial enquiry, Mr. Basu said: “I can’t say: I have not yet received reports from the Police.”